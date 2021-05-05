JEWELL EVELYN WILDS, 98, of Lavalette, W.Va., widow of Daniel Garland Wilds, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. She was born August 9, 1922, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Audley and Florence Geer Smith. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Rosalie Wipple, Barbara Rose and Diana Smith; three brothers, William Smith, Vinson Smith and Alfred Smith; one daughter, Brenda Sims; and a grandson, Jeffrey Daniel Sims. She was a homemaker and Baptist by faith. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Sally Wilds of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one sister, Dorothy Woods of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Kimberly Brainerd (Jack), Richard Brian Wilds (Robin) and Gregory Sims; one great-granddaughter, Samantha Davis (Jerrod); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

