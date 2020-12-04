JEWELL RAYE FITZPATRICK WEBB, 85, of Huntington, died peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born October 15, 1935, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Hobart and Lorene Cassady Fitzpatrick. Additional family preceding her in death: her son, Kevin August White; and siblings, Joy Mannon, Yvonne Moore and her husband Bob, Dan Fitzpatrick, Joseph Fitzpatrick and Betty Ann Schwerin. Jewell will be remembered for her fierce protectiveness of those she loved and anyone she saw in need. She was motivated, intelligent and had the uncanny ability to readily remake herself. She had degrees in Psychology and Art Therapy. Among her many accomplishments she owned and operated a group home for troubled girls, founded a home health nursing agency in North Carolina, was a Real Estate agent and retired as an LPN from St. Mary’s Hospital. She saw life in full color and sound, expressing her creativity with singing, playing multiple instruments, and painting with all mediums. She owned the Pen, Brush and Pallet Studio where she instructed her tight-knit group of artists and lasting friends, with a special mention to her best friend Peggy Lucas. She was a faithful Christian and sang high soprano in the Christ Temple Choir, where she was a member for more than forty years. Survivors include three siblings, Annette Kunisch, Buddy Fitzpatrick, his wife Joyce, and Tom Fitzpatrick. Also surviving, Jewell’s remaining children, Lynn McCallister and husband Mike, daughter-in-law Darlene White, Martin White and wife Gloria, Kimberly Bowen, Kelly Kirkendall and husband Chris. She was loved by her 13 grandchildren, which includes Carly Meadows, who was her special pal, and 23 great-grandchildren. Her large loving Irish family also includes many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted this Monday, December 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Christ Temple Church with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Social distancing and masks required. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
