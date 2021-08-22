JOAN ROSE, 77, of Huntington, wife of Billy J. Rose, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at her residence. She was a homemaker. There are to be no services at this time, but a memorial service at a later date. Joan was born March 15, 1944, in Marietta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Preston Lee and Gladys Smith Schofield. She was Pentecostal by faith and loved her hometown of Guyandotte and friends. She organized a 55 and older reunion yearly until her failing health prevented it. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Gene Schofield; sister-in-law, Patricia Dean; and brother-in-law, Robert Dean. Additional survivors include one daughter, Sherri (Eric) Hagley of Huntington; one son, Bobby (Angela) Rose of Ona; three grandchildren, Travis and Michael Rose and Cody Hagley; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Rose and Kaleigh Michael; one brother, Neal (Sue) Schofield of Washington, D.C.; sister-in-law, Eva Wilson of Ashton, W.Va.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Linda Rose of Barboursville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
