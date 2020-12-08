JOHN CALVIN GOOCH, 75, of Lesage, W.Va., husband of Mary Gooch, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former crane operator with Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. John was born in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late John Ellis and Ola Johnson Gooch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Deloris Ann Gooch, Gloria Sue Gooch, Mary “Tootsie” Hensley and Hazel Merrimee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, John Gooch and Mike Gooch; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Bills (David) and Pam Harmon (Jerry); four grandchildren, Alex Gooch, Charlie Bills, Brandon Harmon and Devon Gooch; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Sally Morrison; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, George “Bobby” Gooch (Mick) and Richard Gooch. Keeping with John’s wishes, no service or visitation are planned and ashes will be scattered at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

