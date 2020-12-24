JOHN CARL STEPP, 91, of Huntington, husband of Betty Jo Kelley Stepp, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 8, 1929, in Kermit, W.Va., a son of the late William Harlan Stepp Sr. and Gertrude Stewart Stepp. Six siblings, Lionel Stepp, Elizabeth Wooten, Mildred Maynard, Lucille Hale, William “Bill” Stepp and Mary Jean Weaver, also preceded him in death. He graduated in 1947 from Kermit High School and in 1952 from Marshall College. A US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was a Trusted Shellback and went Round the World on the USS Remey DD688. Mr. Stepp was a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, retired as the executive director for Easter Seals, and worked part time in the Financial Aid Department at Marshall University for 20 years. Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter and her spouse, Carla and Christopher Johnson of Brown Summit, N.C.; one son, Stephen Wayne Stepp of Huntington; a host of nieces and nephews; and two very special childhood friends, Byron “Windy” Thornton and Dr. Don Staker. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service with the Rev. Dr. Bill Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John’s memory to the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church general fund, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705, or Autism Services Center Inc., 10 6th Avenue West, Huntington, WV 25701. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolence may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
