JOHN D. McVEY JR., 75, of Culloden, formerly of Huntington, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Cabell Health Care Center. He was born August 14, 1945, in Huntington, the son of Ethel Burks McVey and John D. McVey Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents. John graduated from Barboursville High School and Marshall University. He worked for West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as a social worker for most of his career, retiring from Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. John’s passion was music, and he spent his life collecting all genres of vinyl, cassette tapes and CDs. He also was an avid reader and movie buff. John is survived by his two sisters, Susan March and husband Pete of Barboursville and Martha Seithers and husband Steve of Lexington, Kentucky; three children, daughter Jennifer Holley and husband Travis of Lewisburg, W.Va., daughter Rosie Brydie and husband J.L. of Huntington, and son John Aaron McVey and fiancée Katee Conaway of Huntington; two grandsons, Corey Holley and Tobias Brydie; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Abbey of Remembrance, with Bishop Gary Brydie officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, www.littlevictories.org, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
