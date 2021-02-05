JOHN EDZEL FREEMAN, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021, after his battle with Parkinson’s Disease due to Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam Conflict. He is the son of the late Willard and Elizabeth Freeman and the elder brother to the late Denver “Chuck” Freeman of Ona, W.Va. John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 53 years; daughter, Tamara (Eric) Wintz; son, Brian (Rhonda) Freeman; grandsons, Nicholas Wintz and Braxton (Abigail) Freeman; granddaughter, Kristyn Wintz; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Annabelle Wintz; brothers, Steven and Donald Freeman; sisters, Pamela Estep and Vickie Sigman; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. John was a Deacon at Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church and Vietnam veteran who proudly served his country. He retired from ACF Industries, where he was known as “Fraz,” First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, W.Va., and worked many years for Harshbarger Drilling with his late friend “Red” of Barboursville, W.Va. He loved fishing trips to Kelleys lsland with his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all. Informal funeral services along with a Military Honor Guard will be held graveside at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, with Pastor Terry Blake presiding. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that everyone please wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a Veteran Service Organization of your choosing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coombs' signing sends Huff's message out about Herd program
- Mingo woman recognized for work as COVID-19 nurse indicted in 2020 shooting
- Herd's Huff playing numbers game with recruiting
- Leftwich takes path less traveled to Super Bowl LV
- Chuck Landon: Herd suffering from one-sided C-USA schedule
- Huff wants to get Herd recruiting up to speed
- Heritage Farm finishes work on new treehouse
- ALLEN JOHN WILKINS, Ph.D.
- RONALD JEFFREY and KAREN "KC" JOHNSON
- CHARLES KEVIN THOMPSON
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: New portrait of Dr. Carter G. Woodson unveiled at MU Visual Arts Center
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Boyd County vs. Bethlehem
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. South Point, girls basketball