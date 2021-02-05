JOHN EDZEL FREEMAN, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021, after his battle with Parkinson’s Disease due to Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam Conflict. He is the son of the late Willard and Elizabeth Freeman and the elder brother to the late Denver “Chuck” Freeman of Ona, W.Va. John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 53 years; daughter, Tamara (Eric) Wintz; son, Brian (Rhonda) Freeman; grandsons, Nicholas Wintz and Braxton (Abigail) Freeman; granddaughter, Kristyn Wintz; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Annabelle Wintz; brothers, Steven and Donald Freeman; sisters, Pamela Estep and Vickie Sigman; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. John was a Deacon at Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church and Vietnam veteran who proudly served his country. He retired from ACF Industries, where he was known as “Fraz,” First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, W.Va., and worked many years for Harshbarger Drilling with his late friend “Red” of Barboursville, W.Va. He loved fishing trips to Kelleys lsland with his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all. Informal funeral services along with a Military Honor Guard will be held graveside at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, with Pastor Terry Blake presiding. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that everyone please wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a Veteran Service Organization of your choosing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.