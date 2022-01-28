JOHN FRANKLIN “BUB” WOOD, 64, of Huntington, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 5, 1957, in Huntington, a son of the late John William “Bill” Wood and Peggy Joyce Dennison Wood Marcum. His stepfather, Cledius Marcum, also has preceded him in death. “Bub” formerly attended Thomas Memorial Freewill Baptist Church. He was a machinist working at McCorkle Machine Shop. Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Linda Wood of Huntington; a nephew and his wife, Jeremy and Jodi Wood of Huntington; a niece, Tamara Wood of Huntington; great-nephews, Paxton Ward and Jeremy Wood, both of Huntington; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with his cousin, Rev. Brent Conkright, officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you