Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JOHN H. JENKINS, 67, left us to await his loved ones at eternity’s gate on May 26, 2020. John was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on July 28, 1952. Raised in Huntington, West Virginia, he was an active sports enthusiast who played baseball and watched the Cincinnati Reds through their great and not-so-great years. He also loved Marshall University and the Cincinnati Bengals. John had a natural “gift of gab” that served him well as a lifelong salesman for many major companies. John was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a Marshall University graduate. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Jenkins; his mother, Edleen Sale Jenkins; and his grandmother, Anna Sale, and grandfather, Howard Sale. John leaves his wife, Wilma Davis Jenkins, son, Tyler Jenkins, and daughter, Kim Jobe, all of Old Hickory, Tenn., to mourn his passing. John passed with his family by his side in Old Hickory, Tennessee. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia. He will be inurned alongside his mother and grandparents in Woodmere Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.