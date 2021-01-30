JOHN HENRY MARNIX, 60, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Trisha Jenna Roach Marnix, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 13, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Marcella Timulak Marnix of Proctorville, Ohio, and the late Carl Clifford Marnix. He was an electrician working for the Local IBEW 317, and he enjoyed automobiles, boats, and his nick name was “Mr. Fixit.” In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include his daughter Dana Marnix and her fiancé Brian Brogan, both of Huntington; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Ann Marnix of Cleveland, Ohio; special niece Kara McQuaid of Columbus, Ohio; an aunt, Rita Timulak of Michigan; and three uncles and their spouses, Joe and Elaine Timulak, Ronald and Laura Timulak, and Robert and Sandy Timulak, all of Pennsylvania. A celebration of life visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m.  Monday, February 1, 2021 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., and condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

