JOHN HERBERT “JACK” VITAL III, of Huntington, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Jack was born December 14, 1939, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late John H. and Kathryn Vital Jr. He was a retired attorney who practiced in West Virginia and Florida. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pugh Vital. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathryn Wallace (Gary) of Penn Yan, N.Y., and Marcia Grady (Sean) of Knoxville, Md.; and his sons, Jack Vital IV (Geri) and Mark Vital, both of Huntington; the children of his first wife, Mary Vital of Huntington; as well as four grandchildren, Christopher Vital, Alison and Sean Gachter and Steven Grady; and his brothers, Richard L. Vital (Donna) and Robert E. Vital (Janet). He will be desperately missed by all those who loved him. In lieu of services, the family has chosen to celebrate his life privately. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

