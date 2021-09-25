JOHN LAYNE WARD, 67, of Huntington, husband of Joyce Ward, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born April 13, 1954, in Huntington, a son of Eloise D. Ward of Lavalette, W.Va., and the late Jack Layne Ward. His brother, Joe Ward, and survivor Lee Ward, sister-in-law, also preceded him in death. John retired from Marathon Petroleum and was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, and formerly a member of Highlawn Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He was involved with the World Changers for more than 21 years, enjoyed photography, genealogy, woodworking, and especially being a grandfather and loving his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Joyce, survivors include his children, daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline and Greg Holm, and son Jeff Ward, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Sophia Holm and Colton Holm of Huntington; and his father-in-law, Ted Asbury and his wife Loretta Asbury of Cincinnati, Ohio; his Aunt Helen Skeens and cousin Kathy Skeens of Clinton, Okla.; and cousin, David Adkins of Huntington; his sister-in-law, Teresa Thompson and husband Keith of Wayne, W.Va.; and his sister-in-law, Deborah Ray and husband Bill of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Rany See officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour before services at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
