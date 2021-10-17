JOSHUA MICHAEL CHASTAIN, 30, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born January 30, 1991, to Jennifer McCallister and Mike Chastain. He was preceded in death by his father; a beloved uncle, Brian Adkins; and his grandmother, Betty Chastain. Survivors include his mother, Jennifer McCallister (who loved him so deeply); a sister, Jessica Chastain (Richie); two nieces and a nephew, Hailey, Lexie and Bubby (who he loved and protected as his own); one brother, Chris Chastain; his aunts, Pamela Call and daughter Stephanie Walls, Angie Ballard (Greg), Bobbie Adkins, Teresa Szabo (Allan) and Donna Watterson; his uncle, Doyle Chastain, who he thought of as his father; a host of cousins, one of which he held very dear to his heart, Sabrina Chastain; and lastly, his wife and one true love, Mary-Beth Minor, and his children, Bella, Gabbi, Carlee and Silas Joshua Lee Chastain, who was his absolute pride and joy and his twin in looks and personality. Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page set up by the family.
