JOY COMBS ROACH, 88, of Barboursville, formerly of Huntington, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 7, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born June 9, 1932, in Wittensville, Ky., a daughter of the late Ben and Mae Rice Combs. She was also preceded in death by ten beloved brothers and sisters. Joy was a remarkable woman. She courageously left Wittensville, Ky., in the early ’50s and moved to Huntington to begin her independent life. She started her career at First Huntington Bank and retired from Huntington Federal Savings Bank. She was an active member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church where she was an integral part of the Prayer Shawl Group, providing hundreds of Shawls to comfort patients in the local area. Ironically and fitting, upon entering the Hospice House, she was presented with a Prayer Shawl made by a Beverly Hills United Methodist Church member. She enjoyed playing Canasta with her group of friends and was a volunteer for Cabell Huntington Hospital for 20 years and recognized on numerous occasions for her service. Close family friends will remember “The Backyard Gang” who enjoyed many cook-outs as well as the days at the local country club where friends spent the summers picnicking and swimming. She was the loving wife of 62 years to Ron Roach; devoted mother of David Harold Roach of Williamstown, W.Va., and Mary Jane (Tom) Evans of Cincinnati, Ohio; the loving grandmother known as “Nana” to David Alexander Roach of Woodbridge, Va., and Abby Catherine Evans and Adam Grant Evans, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; and the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. “Aunt Joy” was a family favorite and leaves so many wonderful memories from the Combs Family Reunions. Joy’s family feels blessed and comforted that she passed on her terms and wishes. The family would like to share their unique experience of her passing. Nana, her children and grandchildren loved to play the card game “Five Crowns” when getting together. After a long day on Thursday, the family decided to take a break, order Pizza and play a round of “Five Crowns” in her honor as we were together. David and Mary Jane called the Hospice House to check in on Nana’s condition before starting the game, and it was shared that her vitals were declining. The family decided to continue the game while everyone agreed that Mary Jane would leave immediately to spend the night there. Before Mary Jane left, Nana’s bedroom door opened on its own and everyone got a chill. With “Roach” humor, it was said that Nana’s spirit was there and wanted to watch or play. By the time Mary Jane arrived at the Hospice House, Joy had passed. The family firmly believes that when that door opened, it was Nana. In her last days, Nana continued to emphasize that she wanted the family to not be sad, but play cards and continue the fun times and that she would be flying above watching over us. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and the caring for them. A private service will be conducted at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Richie McNiel and Dr. Bill Wilson officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that, in Joy’s Memory, money or time be donated to the Prayer Shawl Group at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service can be viewed on www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory at a later date or you may view it live on Tuesday, January 12, at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
