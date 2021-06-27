“Surely Goodness and Mercy shall follow me all the days of my life …” JOYCE ANN MORGAN, of Proctorville, Ohio, born in Gilbert, W.Va., on May 29, 1944, the wife of McClellan Morgan Sr. and daughter of the late Burl and Lula Browning Hatfield, entered Heaven’s gates at the age of 77 to be with her Lord, Jesus, and joined the loved ones waiting for her on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother “Nana,” great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed quilting, studying the Bible and loving her grandchildren. Joyce was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, especially involved with “Helping Hands.” She was well-loved throughout the community, and her life was a beautiful testament to all who knew her. Joyce will be missed more than words can express. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry D. Hatfield. Those left to love, cherish and celebrate the memory of Joyce include her husband, McClellan Morgan Sr.; her son, McClellan Morgan Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio; her daughter, Michelle Davis and son-in-law Aaron Davis of Mooresville, N.C.; her daughter, Melanie Black and son-in-law Ben Black of Crown City, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Ashley Glanville and her husband Jason Glanville, Tanner Davis, Morgan Black, Conner Black, Mileigh Davis; her great-grandchild, Mackinley Glanville; and her sister, Freda Hatfield of Farmville, Va. A private ceremony was held with Rev. Tommy Belville officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. “… and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Valley High School basketball coach sues principal, BOE
- Renamed and rebranded venue The Loud to replace The V Club
- South Point motel ordered closed due to violations
- Cattle truck crash closes I-64
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Corner Hoagies & Hops to open in downtown Huntington
- Dawg Dazzle returns July 2 with music, fireworks
- Huntington teen charged in man’s shooting death
- Three years after Cabell manhunt, shooter sentenced to decades in prison
- East Huntington woman on fixed income wins free roof
- Chuck Landon: Big tree named Clary growing in Gallipolis
Collections
- Photos: The Original Toughman Contest, opening night
- Photos: Father's Day service at New Life Church
- Photos: Cabell Midland wins Class AAA Softball Championship
- Photos: West Virginia Governor's Honors Academy
- Photos: Mountain Health Arena renovations near completion
- Photos: 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race stops in Huntington
- Photos: Hurricane tops St. Albans in Class AAA baseball tournament
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Washington, Class AAA state softball
- Photos: Juneteenth Festival at AD Lewis Center
- Photos: Playmates Teen Center reopening celebration