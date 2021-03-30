JOYCE OLA BELLEW HOLLEY, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. She was born September 3, 1928, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Frank Austin and Elaine Safford Bellew. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Joyce Richardson; a sister, Rebecca Jeanne Perkins; and a brother, Bruce Bellew. She was a retired teacher’s aide at Children’s Place and was a member of Trinity Church of God. Survivors include a son, Roger Bruce (Jacqueline) Johnson of Dayton, Texas; a sister, Karen Elaine (Earl) Ransbottom of Huntington; a sister-in-law, Frances Bellew of Huntington; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington, with her nephew Pastor Jeff Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:45 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you