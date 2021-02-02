JUAN JACQUES BRYANT, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus, Ironton, Ohio. He was born September 8, 1967, in Logan, W.Va., a son of James Winfield and Jacquita Virginia Bryant Reynolds. He is survived by his loving family at Rescare. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

