JULIA W. DAMEWOOD, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully in her home on June 19, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Earl Damewood, their son, Geoff Damewood (JoAnn), their daughter, Missy Damewood (Heath Beaman — deceased), her sister, Linda McIntyre, and two brothers, Nelson Whitt (Judy) and Tim Sweeney (Anita). Julie was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Cassie Wiley (Paul), Chris Gruber (Aubrie), Tiffany Galloway (Cody), Aly Sanford (B) and Leah Damron, and 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Julie was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Helen and Ben Sweeney, her father, Eugene Whitt, her stillborn daughter, Allison Leigh Damewood, and her brothers, Charles Dwight Whitt (Sue) and Jimmy Sweeney (Lee). Julie was born January 22, 1940, in Bluefield, W.Va., and attended Concord College and Marshall University in her spare time. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was a loving and supporting wife and mother, and in the 1970s she volunteered to serve Contact of Huntington Inc., a telephone ministry providing crisis-counseling services. In 1981, she became Executive Director and served in that position almost 20 years before retiring. Julie helped found the Contact Rape Crisis Counseling Center to assist rape victims in the Huntington area. The National Association of Contact Directors created “The Julie Damewood Award” to recognize excellence in leadership. Julie was an active member of the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women since 1968 and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 16. A memorial service will be held at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. with Dr. Bill Wilson officiating. Visitation to celebrate Julie and her going home to Our Lord will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Beverly Hills United Methodist Church or the Contact Rape Crisis Center. The family would like to thank Dr. Matias Valsecchi and his wonderful staff at HIMG and Hospice of Huntington.
