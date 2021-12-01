JULIE EILEEN HIGINBOTHAM SCHLETTER, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Born in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, to Julie A. and William A. Higinbotham, Julie grew up in Bellport, N.Y., attended and graduated from Saint Joseph’s College in Indiana, and moved to Largo, Fla., with her then-husband, Greg Schletter, shortly after their marriage in 1971. Julie also earned her Master’s degree during her nearly 50 years as a resident of Largo, Fla. Julie is survived by her siblings, Billy Higinbotham and Robin Clark; sons, Christopher and Timothy; daughters-in-law, Monica Schletter and Monica VanderWyde; her two beautiful grandchildren, Cooper Jason and Arlen James. Beloved guidance counselor and educator, Julie was the director of guidance at Clearwater Central Catholic High School and counselor at Seminole High School, as well as Azalea Middle School and Anona Elementary School where she was known as “Ms. Julie.” Julie loved to entertain and cook for friends and family (and even strangers). She had a penchant for the written word and was frequently reading and writing. She believed in the value of activism and being involved in one’s community. She also loved music and adored musicians. Julie spent much of her later years as an amateur artist and craftsperson. She loved connecting with nature and spending time outdoors. Julie loved her family and friends, both past and present, and most people who knew her will remember her nurturing qualities, social spirit, wisdom and unforgettably contagious laugh. Her joy for life was boundless, and she celebrated it every way she could. A Celebration of Life and memorial gathering will be held on January 29, 2022, at Fort DeSoto Park, Shelter No. 12. Details will be provided by the family via social media. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the ASPCA, NPR or a charity of your choice.
