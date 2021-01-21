JUNE A. JORDAN, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was born in Henderson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Horton and Charlotte Austin. She was a member of Norway Avenue Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jordan; two grandsons, Mike and Charlie Belcher; and sister, Lyndol Curry. Survivors include daughter, Martha (Thomas) Gwyn; great-granddaughter, Emily Belcher; and great-granddaughter-in law, Brooke Snider; stepgranddaughter, Terina Hamilton; great-grandson, Jaden Phillips; nieces, Melinda Hopkins, Becky Davis, Sarah Workman and Debbie Webb. Private family service with Celebration of Life at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.