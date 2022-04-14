JUNE HOPE DEAL, 94, of Christian faith, passed away on April 7, 2022, at The Wyngate at RiversEdge in Proctorville, Ohio. Family graveside funeral service was on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Steve Wayne officiating. June was born October 9, 1927, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., to Otto Aeiker and Mildred Hilton, who preceded her in death. Her husband, Dewey Deal Jr., and sister, Betty Lovell, also preceded her in death. June is survived by her only child, Michael David Deal; three grandsons, Matthew Deal, twins Mark Deal and Zachary (Ashley) Deal; and two great-grandchildren, Beau Deal and Anna Deal. June attended Point Pleasant High School, Class of 1945; she was very involved in school, Vice President of the Student Counsel, cheerleader, glee club, school newspaper, Victory Corp., participated in school plays and beauty pageants. She was known as an excellent dancer in high school. After graduation she worked in Washington, D.C., for the FBI for a summer. June attended Marshall College and earned a business degree. She was also a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. At Marshall she met her future husband, Dewey Deal Jr., a World War II veteran. June was widowed in 1983. June spent the next 10 years as a mother and homemaker. She spent the next 35 years working for American Electric Power as a lab technician in Huntington, W.Va., and the final 5 years in Columbus, Ohio, retiring in 1992. After retirement she decided to stay in the Columbus area. June was an avid ballroom dancer and clogger; her clogging group performed at Disney World, Opryland, Branson, Mo., The Kennedy Center (DC), Niagara Falls, Ohio State Fair, Bob Evans Festival, nursing homes, store openings and other events. She also did Dolly Parton, Shirley Temple and Charlie Chaplin impersonations. She had been on over 20 cruises during her retirement, a lot of times going free for organizing a group of 20 or more people. June enjoyed staying busy and active during her retirement; she enjoyed life. She served on Marshall Alumni Board for 15 years, Life Member, founder of the Marshall Alumni Association of central Ohio (Columbus), Yeager Scholarship Committee for Central Ohio, President of Sigma Kappa Alumni Association and held several positions with several Columbus Senior Centers in the Columbus area. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- Father-daughter duo finds hidden egg in Herald-Dispatch contest
- Marshall football offers two Knights scholarships
- Brownfields being repurposed for new use
- NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL "NATE" "TATE"
- Kinsey to return to Herd; Slay hired as assistant
- HHS staff to serve suspensions
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate deadly West Huntington crash
- Marshall celebrates return of annual alumni banquet
- PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR”
Collections
- Photos: 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet
- Photos: Salvation Army conducts senior prom
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Ritter Park dog park reopens
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 9th
- Photos: Egg Hunt at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Hite-Saunders students tour HMA
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center hosts Eggciting Egg Hunt