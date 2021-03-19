KAREN LOUISE WOOD, age 78, passed away peacefully March 6, 2021, at home, with her loving husband of 45 years at her side. She was born September 22, 1942, in Charleston, West Virginia, daughter of Paul Dewayne and Agnes Maude (Keffer) Conley. She graduated from Charleston High School. Karen was an avid crafter, baker and reader. She loved time spent with family and boating on Beech Fork Lake. She is survived by her beloved husband, Larry Wayne Wood of Barboursville, W.Va.; her daughter, Tami M. (Bates) Shepherd/Bradford J. of Marysville, Ohio; sons, Donald A. Bates/Mary R. (Bronosky) of Huntington, W.Va., Paul E. Wood/Amanda M. (Bledsoe) of Barboursville, W.Va., and stepson, Shawn W. Wood/Shannon (Tucker) of Cedar Grove, W.Va.; stepdaughter-in-law, Krissen Wood (Easterday) of Cedar Grove; grandsons, Coleman, Marcus and Jack; granddaughters, Lindsay, Jenna and Conley; step-granddaughters, Brittney, Chelsea and Savannah; sisters, Barbara R. Yates (Conley) of Proctorville, Ohio, and Alice Lynn Conley of Barboursville, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Lois Conley of Hurricane, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Gary Wood/Patty of Indiana; sister-in-law, Cheri Eden (Wood)/Rick Lambert of Harts, W.Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Agnes Conley of Belle, W.Va.; her brother, David P. Conley of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother-in-law, James Yates of Forney, Texas; stepson, Alan S. Wood of Cedar Grove, W.Va. The family is extremely grateful for all of the support from our friends, especially Pastor Ryan Navy, Danny and Cindy Hurst and Beth Combs (Holley). We would like to thank Hospice of Huntington (Melissa, Elisha, Becky and Lisa) for your loving care and guidance during Karen’s last days. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Navy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Barboursville Middle School principal put on administrative leave
- Nursing shortage creating challenges for Huntington’s two largest hospitals
- Woman who made kidnapping claim found not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses locating in Barboursville
- Cabell school board likely to select 'Brickyard' site for new Davis Creek Elementary
- Law declaring teacher, other public worker strikes ‘unlawful’ takes effect without action from governor
- Wayne nursing home once ravaged by COVID-19 has traveled far down path of healing
- Cabell BOE approves purchase of brickyard site for new elementary school
- Police roundup: Drug arrests made in Cabell, Wayne counties
- Manchin: W.Va. cities, counties in control of destiny as billions soon to pour in
Images
Collections
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Outdoor market at Heritage Station
- Photos: Warm weather brings people outdoors
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament championships
- Photos: GHPRD Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Huntington Mall Spring Tea Party
- Photos: Fairland falls to Worthington Christian
- Photos: Paint & Sip at Marshall
- Photos: Boyd County vs. Ashland, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. FIU