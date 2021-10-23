KAREN SUE SPURLOCK, 75, of Huntington, wife of Richard Earl Spurlock, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1946, in Hornell, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harold Earl and Betty Louise McConnell DeMocker. A brother, Harold Stephen DeMocker, has also preceded her in death. She was retired from the State of West Virginia as an economic service worker, and had been the secretary at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Karen was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In addition to her husband, Richard, survivors include her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Shawn Phillip and Lisa Spurlock of Salt Rock, and Parrish Wayne Spurlock of Huntington; 10 grandchildren, Charles Andrew Spurlock, Timothy Ryan (Stephanie) Spurlock, Elizabeth Carol Spurlock (Timmy Wolfe), Jodi Leeann (Jeremy) Wood, Karen Sue (Taylor) Shea, Jason Parrish Spurlock, Ashley Spurlock, Joshua Shawn (Danielle) Spurlock, Elexis Paige Spurlock and Haleigh Burton; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Reverend Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer, V.F., officiating. Burial will be in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Sunday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Realignment woes make Marshall sports' future cloudy
- Student senator seeks resolution to reconsider Smith as Marshall presidency candidate
- Ona man who appeared on History Channel show dies
- Service union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital vote to send strike notice
- Marshall plans to open baseball stadium by spring 2024
- Transplants to Putnam County have finally found “home”
- UPDATE: Arrest made after man shot in chest near Milton
- Lawrence County grand jury indicts several
- DANA MORRIS RYDER JR.
- Man admits to fentanyl-related crime after more than 50 pounds of illicit drugs seized
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championship
- Photos: 8th annual All Aboard the Yoga Motive
- Photos: Flannel Fest at the Ashland Town Center
- Photos: Fall Fest in Central City
- Photos: Collis P. Huntington bust dedication ceremony
- Photos: Marshall mens soccer vs. UAB Blazers
- Photos: Huntington Out of the Darkness Walk
- Photos: City of Huntington Time Capsule Closing Ceremony
- Photos: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. George Washington