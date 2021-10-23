KAREN SUE SPURLOCK, 75, of Huntington, wife of Richard Earl Spurlock, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1946, in Hornell, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harold Earl and Betty Louise McConnell DeMocker. A brother, Harold Stephen DeMocker, has also preceded her in death. She was retired from the State of West Virginia as an economic service worker, and had been the secretary at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Karen was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In addition to her husband, Richard, survivors include her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Shawn Phillip and Lisa Spurlock of Salt Rock, and Parrish Wayne Spurlock of Huntington; 10 grandchildren, Charles Andrew Spurlock, Timothy Ryan (Stephanie) Spurlock, Elizabeth Carol Spurlock (Timmy Wolfe), Jodi Leeann (Jeremy) Wood, Karen Sue (Taylor) Shea, Jason Parrish Spurlock, Ashley Spurlock, Joshua Shawn (Danielle) Spurlock, Elexis Paige Spurlock and Haleigh Burton; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Reverend Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer, V.F., officiating. Burial will be in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Sunday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

