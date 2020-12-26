KATHERINE A. LOCKHART, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born March 31, 1942, in Cabell County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Hastin “Shorty” Adkins and Thelma Smith Holderby. She was the owner and operator of The Brass Room. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Frowde Lockhart; along with two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Joe Gould of Huntington and Dreama and Eric Persinger of Kenova; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jerry and Virginia “Ginger” Burns of Prichard, W.Va., and Ronnie and Martina Myers and J.R. Lockhart, all of Huntington; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Tanya Elliott of Huntington; and special friend, Sue Hanlin of Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Zack Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

