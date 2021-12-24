KATHLEEN DUFFIELD, 77, of Barboursville, W.Va., departed this life and ran into the arms of Jesus on December 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Fonnie Bryant Mullins; three brothers, Michael, Pete and Ralph Mullins; and two sisters, Helen Crittenden and Maxine Bella. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bradford Duffield; her favorite fur baby, Shorty; two sons, Larry (Pam) Bailey and Jeff (Nickole) Duffield, all of Huntington; a daughter, Sherry (Jody) Wooten of Danville, W.Va.; grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Wooten, Amber (Scott) Mitchell, Ashley (Jason) Hanshaw, Kenny (Leanne) Craft and Amanda Craft; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Braxton Wooten, Reagan Mitchell, Brooklyn and Brayden Hall and Ian Hanshaw; and a host of family and friends. She is a member of Living Water Free Methodist Church, 129 5th Street Altizer, Huntington, WV 25705. Her service will be held at the church on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at noon. The church will open at 11 a.m. A time of fellowship and Celebration of Life will follow the service at the church fellowship hall. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. The service will be livestreamed at the Living Water Free Methodist Church Facebook page. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
