KATHRYN MARY LEISENRING WATSON, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and best friend who passed peacefully on May 14, 2021, just two weeks and one day shy of her 94th birthday. She was the light of our family and will be greatly missed. Kathryn was born on May 29, 1927 in Kaska, Pa., to Kathryn Mary and Benjamin Francis Keating. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wesley Marks Leisenring, in 1974 and her second husband, Robert Watson, in 1995; and three siblings: Benjamin Keating, Daniel Keating, and Margaret Acri, all of Pennsylvania. She leaves behind to mourn her passing son, Dr. Dennis K. Leisenring and wife Pam of Stowe, Vt.; daughter Kathleen Larson and husband Dr. John Larson of Huntington; sister, Mary Pat Meiser of Hampton, Va., Lucy McDonald of Mountain View, Calif.; brother, Larry Keating of Lancaster, Pa.; sister-in-law, Nori Keating of Enola, Pa.; and brother-in-law, Charles Acri of Lewisberry, Pa.; grandchildren: Matt Hensley of Hickory, N.C., Christina Gray and husband Chris of Huntington, Gretchen Losano of Honokohau, Hawaii, Brady Leisenring of Stowe, Vt.; great grandchildren: Christopher and Darian Hensley, Jonah and Madison Hensley, Dionna and Delany Gray, and Kaliko Teruya and Ka’iwiloa Losano; and great grandson, Nixon. She will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews who called her “Aunt Honey.” She was a fun loving, sports loving angel among us, who loved to travel. She lit up any room she entered and enriched the lives of all who knew her. We all have such great memories of her to carry with us. Thank you Lord, for allowing us to have her for so long. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. A service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 915 8th Avenue in Huntington, followed by a private burial in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
