KENNETH EARL WAGONER, 92, of Huntington, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Tim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Kenneth was born August 8, 1927, in Cabell County, a son of the late Earl and Tressie Morrison Wagoner. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from The Herald-Dispatch after 60 years of service. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Jeanette Cooper and Christine Gill; and one son, Mitch Wagoner. Survivors include one daughter, Pam (Tom) Carter of Chesapeake, Ohio; one granddaughter, Heather Crigger (Aaron Akers) of Huntington; two great-grandchildren, Cierra Akers of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Gabe Akers of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the current situation, please honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

