KENNETH HOUSTON POSTON JR., 60, of Milton, W.Va., husband of Dee Ann Cline Poston, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was born March 1, 1960, in Huntington, a son of Kenneth Houston Poston Sr. and Gwendolyn Sue Blake Poston of Huntington. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Megan Poston. Kenneth was Baptist by faith, enjoyed golfing, boating, traveling and especially loved being around family. He was a branch manager for 2-J Supply and was very proud that he was a 1978 Golden Gloves Champion. In addition to his wife and parents, survivors include his two daughters, Jordan Poston and her fiancé Chad Nelson of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and Stephanie Poston and her fiancé Eric Bodmer of Glenwood, W.Va.; a special grandson, Kennen Poston, and step-grandchildren, Tucker Newcomb and Jacob Newcomb; a sister, Renee Watterson of Barboursville; his brother, Marlin Poston of Huntington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Freddy and Freda Cline of Baisden, W.Va.; stepdaughters, Jessie Newcomb and husband Gary Newcomb of Baisden and Chelsea Lambert and fiancé Dakota Adkins of Chapmanville, W.Va.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dana and Janice Cline of Buffalo, N.Y.; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tara and Rick Vanover of Hanover, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Jim Nagy and Dr. Dana Cline officiating. Friends may visit family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Ronald McDonald House in his name. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
