KIMBERLY DAWN ADKINS, 54, of Wayne, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Kimberly was born October 7, 1967, in Huntington, a daughter of Bonnie Mills Nelson of Pocahontas County, W.Va., and the late Earl Ray Adkins. Additional survivors include one daughter, Hazel Tabor of Wayne; two sons, Dakota Ray Tabor of Wayne and Christopher Shane Adkins of Huntington; two brothers, Earl Ray Adkins Jr. and Donald Ray Adkins, both of Wayne; one grandchild, Lennox Adkins of Huntington; and her loving dog, “Dolly.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHHE Federal Credit Union, 1204 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701, in care of Joyce Mills for Kim Adkins to offset funeral expenses. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
