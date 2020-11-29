LANA JEANETTE HILL, 74, of Barboursville, wife of Haskel Joe Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1946, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wilbur Ferrell and Edith Martin Wamsley. In addition to her parents, her first husband, Robert Rood, her stepfather, Howard Cox, and a half-brother, Jonathan Cox, preceded her in death. She retired from CSX as a clerk, having worked in many different departments during her tenure with the railroad. She was a member of Kenova Church of God. Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, Jonathan and Nicole Rood of Huntington, James Rood of Barboursville; one sister and her husband, April and Fred Pyles of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; three brothers, Bill and Lucy Wamsley of Milford, Ohio, Larry and Kimberlee Wamsley of Barboursville and James Wamsley of North Carolina; one granddaughter, Madeline Rood of Huntington; three stepdaughters, Ida Louise and Sean Hendrix of Jacksonville, Fla., Helana JoAnn and Jon Comier of Green Cove, Fla., and Alice Claire Hill of Tennessee; and a special friend, Bonnie Wilcox. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tim Messinger officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Hill requested that donations in her memory be sent to the Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
