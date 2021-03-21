LARRY E. BOLLING JR., 86, of Huntington, went to his Heavenly home Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Vince Perry officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Larry was born October 26, 1934, in Huntington, a son of the late Lawrence and Emogene Webb Bolling. He was a retired self-employed master electrician, a member of the Huntington Masonic Lodge No. 53 and a 33rd degree Mason. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 60 years, Carol Lee Bolling; a granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Dyer; and his brother, Don Bolling. Survivors include his daughter, Tara Anne (Ron) Dyer; his granddaughter, Jessica (Scott) Dunfee; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn Copas and Emmalayne Tidd; one great-great-granddaughter, Scarlet Snider; and two brothers, Gerry and David Bolling. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

