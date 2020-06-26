LARRY LEE SWANN, 86, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Huntington, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Inverness, Fla. He is the son of the late Boyd and Gladys Swann and the father of the late Richard (Rick) Lee Swann. Following graduation from Huntington East High School in 1952, he was employed at International Nickel Company until he retired after 33 years. He was proud to have been a former Enslow Little League football coach for 12 years. He was a former member of INCO bowling league, Bass Fishing Club and Point of Woods Golf Club. He received trophies for the largest bass caught in the club three years in a row. Also, he received trophies for nine holes-in-one in the golf club. He spent hours painting beautiful scenery, which he distributed to family. He spent 30 years enjoying the amazing view from his lakeside home in Florida. He is survived by children, Connie (Pete) Mastrangelo and Jerry Swann, and stepdaughter, Lisa (Mike) Kanter; grandchildren, Amber (Adam) Duane, Stephen (Lyndse) Swann, Robyn Helton, Jared (Caitlin) Swann, Justin Swann and AJ McConnell; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Gabrielle Duane, Carter, Easton and Hudson Swann; and two special, caring and helpful neighbors, Howard and Gayle Storr. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Mike Lacy officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- McConnell says new stimulus package may be on the way
- Cabell County Schools wraps up re-entry plans survey
- Marshall board to vote to require masks for students; OK budget reductions
- ROBERT JOSEPH SARGENT
- Herald-Dispatch building in downtown Huntington up for sale
- Cabell County sees spike in COVID-19 cases
- Overdoses, including fatal, increase in Cabell County
- PAUL RUSSELL MCCOMAS JR.
- Study: Environmental conditions found to affect stability of virus that causes COVID-19
- P-EBT cards will reach 230,000 West Virginia students by end of June
Images
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2020
- Photos: City of Huntington hosts parade for high school seniors
- Photos: Madie Carroll House Opens Up for Heritage Day
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum & Village prepares for July 2 reopening
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Flag Day Ceremony at Huntington Post 16
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade
- Photos: “Heart, Honk and Holler” parade for Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center