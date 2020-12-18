LARRY MORRIS LEMASTER, 80, of Huntington, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his residence. Private services will be held with Pastor L.D. Hutchison officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Larry was born July 10, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Morris Buster and Gladys McKee Lemaster. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired insurance salesman for Western & Southern Life Insurance. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Harless. Survivors include one son, Larry Lemaster Jr. of Huntington; two daughters, Teresa Moore of Indiana and Tina Brooks of Huntington; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Wileman; two sons-in-law, Paul Brooks and John Moore; seven grandchildren, Michael Lemaster of Ohio, Jessica Cox of West Virginia, John and Matthew Moore and Kara Wilson of Indiana, Tyler and Madison Lemaster of West Virginia; several great-grandchildren; and his former wife and best friend, Brenda Garrett. The family would like to thank all his lifelong friends and Dr. Charles Clements for all his loving care. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

