LARRY R. FARLEY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 8, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Allen Jennings and Ethelda Jewell Linville Farley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Thompson Farley. Larry was a retired CSX machinist. Survivors include six children, Mark Farley of Wayne, W.Va., Mike (Kim) Farley of Huntington, Amy (Jim) Lister of Scottown, Ohio, Kelly Still of South Point, Ohio, Kristen Rae (David) Schneidmiller of Pensacola, Fla., and Bradd Farley of Barboursville, W.Va.; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Lowell Delano (Carolyn) Farley of Barboursville, W.Va.; a sister, Judy (Randall) Sites of Huntington; and several nieces, nephews and special friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Timothy S. Dixon officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

