LAUNDLE “LON” POWERS passed away peacefully on February 17, 2022, at the age of 85, at his home in Huntington. He was surrounded by a dearly loved girlfriend, Joann, family and a dear pet, “Buddy.” He was born on October 9, 1936, in Huntington, a son to Fred and Flossie Powers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Powers; sister, Loyesell Duke; and brothers, Harlan, Bill and Bob Powers. He served in the United States Army. He was an avid sports enthusiast and played football in high school and was a Golden Gloves champion. He attended Marshall University. He retired from AC&F Industries and worked in the accounting department. He was an active volunteer at the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind, where he served as an Executive Board Member and Treasurer. He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Minor; two grandsons, Tyler (Jackie) and Joshua Minor; a great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; and a beloved girlfriend, Joann Wallace, and a loved pet, “Buddy,” who was his constant companion. According to his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Contributions can be made in his honor to Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind if desired.
