LAURA BERTA SMITH BEARD, 87, of Huntington, widow of Robert Lee Beard Sr., passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born December 16, 1933, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Earl Warren and Eliza Aldridge Smith. A daughter, Susie Beard, and a son, Robert Beard also preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and John Stinespring of Lesage, W.Va., and Roberta and Steve Thompson of Miamisburg, Ohio; six grandchildren, Benjamin Stinespring, Tyler Ellis (Sabrina), Katelyn Mann (Curt), Adam Thompson, Robert Beard and Zachary Beard; five great-grandchildren, Tristin Ellis, Scarlett Ellis, Cassidy Stinespring, Carter Mann and Case Mann; one sister, JoAnn Canterbury of Wayne; niece, Janet Blankenship (Roy); nephews, Claude Richard Canterbury, Warren Canterbury (Cheryl); and her roommate of 4 years, Dorothy. The family would like to thank the staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care and compassion for Laura while she was in their care. Friends may visit with the family after 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
