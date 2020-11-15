LILLIAN MARIE DAVIS, 86, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 22, 1934, in Marmet, W.Va., a daughter of the late Earnest A. and Beatrice Louise Fitzgerald Strow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Duane Davis, and a son-in-law, Fred Maynard. She formerly worked at Adel Fasteners and was an avid bowler in the Tri-State area. Survivors include her children, Ernie and Heather Fuller of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Barbara Jean Maynard of South Point, Ohio, Samuel Chapman II and Connie Chapman of Gallipolis, Ohio, Walter and Janet Chapman of Cannonsburg, Ky., and James and Theresa Chapman of Huntington; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Lockhart of Melrose, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Private inurnment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
