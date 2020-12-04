LINDA CARTER BIAS, 70, a lifelong resident of Prices Creek Road in Huntington, W.Va., passed away at her home December 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry A. Bias; their son, Lee, along with his wife, Nikki; and one sister she never had, Becky Nisbet. She was born April 23 1950, to Donald ”Uncle C” and Mabel Carter. She was an accountant with Wooten Machine for 38 years, along with owning Johnson Printing with her husband for 27 years. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Arvinder Bir and all of his girls at HIMG for their compassion and caring through her fight with cancer; her loving caregivers/friends Sherry Bailey and Greta Withrow; Margie Copley for her love and inspiration; and the Wooten family for a lifetime of friendship and support. We would also like to thank the many friends who have called, visited and reached out to help through this all. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Dale Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Hospice of Huntington in memory of Linda.

