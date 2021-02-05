LINDA SHARON RICE, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born August 22, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Estle and Edith Fugate Rice. Linda was a 1964 graduate of Huntington East High School; a graduate of Marshall University; and a 1977 graduate of West Virginia University College of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Barrister and the Moot Court Board. She practiced law in Huntington until establishing the law firm of Robinson and Rice and continued there until her retirement in 2008. She was blessed with a keen intellect and a dry wit. Her friends will miss her dearly. Survivors include a brother, William Rice, and a nephew, Timothy Rice, both of St. Louis, Mo. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Inurnment will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

