LINDA WARREN GILES, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 26, 1939, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Francis Warren and Beatrice Cooke Clark. Linda was a graduate of Marshall University and a lifelong supporter of Marshall athletics. She was a retired teacher for the Cabell County Board of Education and was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Survivors include three sisters, Nancy W. Allen (Robert) of Romney, W.Va., Cynthia Clark Winter (Curtis) of Berryville, Va., and Lynne James of Norfolk, Va.; nephews, Seth Andrew Winter (Heather), Daniel Luke Winter (Pamela), Matthew Clark Winter (Jessie) and Thomas Baldwin Jr. (Vickie); and niece, Stephanie Stewart. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Linda’s name to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Logan. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 50 pounds of illicit drugs taken off streets during Huntington, Columbus raids
- TYLER SCOTT COYLE
- Cabell Commission approves letter of intent to sell Robert Newlon Airport property
- Woman accused of stealing millions from Huntington child development agency could plead guilty
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigating after woman’s body found in Southside
- DALTON WALDEN LEWIS
- Census shows drop in Huntington population
- PAUL MORRISON
- Police roundup: Man charged after pursuit leads police to find $70K, drugs
- ‘Pretty boy’ one of area’s better receivers
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County cooks learn new from-scratch recipes
- Photos: Spring Valley Marching Band practice
- Photos: Light up the Lake 2021 at Barboursville Park
- Photos: Marshall University Football Fan Day
- Photos: Third Annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer practice
- Photos: Rails and Ales
- Photos: Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: Blenko’s 14th annual Festival of Glass