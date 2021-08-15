LINDA WARREN GILES, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 26, 1939, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Francis Warren and Beatrice Cooke Clark. Linda was a graduate of Marshall University and a lifelong supporter of Marshall athletics. She was a retired teacher for the Cabell County Board of Education and was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Survivors include three sisters, Nancy W. Allen (Robert) of Romney, W.Va., Cynthia Clark Winter (Curtis) of Berryville, Va., and Lynne James of Norfolk, Va.; nephews, Seth Andrew Winter (Heather), Daniel Luke Winter (Pamela), Matthew Clark Winter (Jessie) and Thomas Baldwin Jr. (Vickie); and niece, Stephanie Stewart. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Linda’s name to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Logan. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you