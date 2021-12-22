LOIS J. BLAKE, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born July 13, 1944, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Rev. James Clayton and Erma Smallridge Wilcox. She was the proud owner of Blake’s Antiques on 14th Street West, Huntington, and Blake’s Market on Rt. 775. She was also a substitute cook for the Cabell County Board of Education. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, Rome, Ohio. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Larry F. Blake; a daughter, Rebecca Blake Aviv of Proctorville; a son and daughter-in-law, Larry Franklin Blake II and Patricia Blake of Huntington; and two grandchildren, Kayla Blake of Miami, Fla., and Tyler Aviv of Proctorville. She dearly loved her family. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Rob Jones officiating. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you