LONNIE CARPENTER, born January 11, 1931, entered into the kingdom of Heaven March 6, 2022.
Lonnie was the child of Aubrey Theron Carpenter and Jennette Ratcliff Carpenter. He was lovingly raised in Ceredo, W.Va., by his grandparents, James W. and Sadie Elizabeth Maynard Ratcliff.
Lonnie graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School and soon thereafter enlisted in the United States Navy, serving upon the Destroyer the USS Ault during the Korean conflict.
It was during this time he married the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Edna May Davis Carpenter, who preceded him into Heaven in 2018.
Their union produced his three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: His sons, Kenneth Clayton Carpenter (Jerri) of Orlando, Fla., and Lonnie Theron Carpenter (Nancy) of South Point, Ohio, and his daughter, who provided his care in the waning years, Darla Mae Smith (Dennis) of Proctorville, Ohio. Grandchildren are Cyndi (Kevin) Smith of Orlando, Fla., and Christina (Bobby) Register of Melborne Beach, Fla., Dennis Smith (Katherine Winkel) of Asheville, N.C., Philip (Stephanie) Smith of Huntington, W.Va., Krystal (John) Kay of Rio Grande, Ohio, and Lonnie T. Carpenter II (Andrea Ramsey, Huntington) of Ashland, Ky. Great-grandchildren are Mason and Aiden Register, Kimberly and Natalie Smith, Katelyn and Charlie Kay, and Noah, Addie and Ava Smith of Huntington, W.Va.
Lonnie was always willing to serve and help in all his endeavors, serving as a Scout Master of Troop 66 in Huntington, W.Va. The group met in Dick Clark’s garage in Altizer on Crane Avenue.
He was employed in the banking industry, having served as Vice President of Huntington Federal, First Bank of Ceredo and Farmers Federal before his retirement.
He was very proud of his affiliation with the Masonic bodies and held numerous leadership roles and special honors from those bodies including Past Master and Fifty-Year member of Western Star Lodge No. 11, Past High Priest and Fifty-year member of Guyandotte Chapter No. 10, Past Governor and charter member of the C.W. Wise York Rite College, Past Excellent Chief and Charter member of Knight Mason USA, Past Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of WV and Grand lecture Emeritus of the Grand Chapter, Past Venerable Master of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Huntington, where he was awarded the 33rd degree, Knight Templar, Logan, W.Va., El Hasa Shrine in Ashland, Ky., Super excellent Master in Ashland, Ky., Past Sovereign Red Cross of Constantine, Wheeling, W.Va., Associate Regent York Rite College of North America, where he was awarded the Purple Cross, Anointed High Priest and Honorary member of South Carolina Order of the Silver Trowel. He was a Kentucky Colonel and member of the American Legion Post 93 and VFW Post 1064.
Attesting to his many accomplishments, he and his wife are listed in the records of Congress of the US for their achievements in society and service to their fellow Americans.
He will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege to know him and enjoy his keen sense of humor and quick wit.
The family is diminished by his loss and blessed by his teachings and gift of love and self-sacrifice to make it through this life. We await heaven to be reunited!
God Bless.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Steven Little officiating. Burial with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 93, Kenova, will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may visit after noon on Friday until service time at Chapman’s Mortuary, and may send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.