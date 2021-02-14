LORA GAY STARKEY WORKMAN, 76, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 13, 1944, the daughter of the late Fanny and Terrance Starkey. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Daisy, and a brother, Alfred. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Frank Workman; three children, Frank “Bobby” Workman Jr., Lesa Conkright (Brent) and Sarah Murray; five grandchildren, Ali Workman, Gus Workman, Seth Conkright, Leah Conkright and Brooke Roberts; three great-grandchildren, Kacey Hatfield, Jace Cobble and Leighara Conkright; and brother, Walter Starkey (Carol) of South Point, Ohio. To quote Mrs. Workman, “I’ve been blessed with loving children and loving friends.” She was a retired Teacher’s Aide with the Cabell County Board of Education and was a member of Christ Temple. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Luke Richmond officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

