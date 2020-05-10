LUANNE “LULU” COMBS, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born November 10, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of Geraldine Chatterton Lambert of Huntington and the late Gary Meade. She was retired from Calgon. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Earl Combs, a son, Jeremiah Tate Collins, a grandson, Levi Tate Collins, a brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Melanie Meade, and a neighbor she loved like a daughter, Candi Adkins, all of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Rev. Julia Bolling officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Please honor social distancing at the cemetery.
