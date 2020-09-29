Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LYDIA ANN ARTHUR, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, September 25, 2020, in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Brent Beckett officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Lydia was born May 5, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clifford and Lydia Siders Cornell. She worked at Import Car Supply. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Herbert Arthur Jr.; three brothers, Bobby, Charles and Daniel Cornell; two sisters, Ada Rose Chandler and Phyllis Friend. Survivors include her daughter, Rita (Mike) Kirtner; her son, Steve (Susan) Arthur; five brothers, Warren (Virginia), Leonard (Vivian), Michael (Nancy), Thomas Paul (Linda) and Jerry (Debbie) Cornell; one sister, Betty (Bob) Drew; four grandchildren, Dawn and Reeves (Bethany) Kirtner, Brad and Ashley Arthur; three great-grandchildren, Carly, Addison and Bodie Kirtner. If attending services, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. The funeral will be livestreamed for anyone who cannot attend at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.