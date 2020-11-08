MAE SIMPKINS HENSLEY, 89, of Huntington, widow of Robert Jackson “Jack” Hensley, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in the Woodlands Retirement Community. Born July 3, 1931, in Warfield, Ky., she was the last surviving child of Elijah and Effie Chaffins Simpkins. One son, Robert C. Hensley, also preceded her in death. She graduated from CK High School and retired as an office manager for Dr. John Bogers, DDS. Survivors include two daughters, Kay Marie Wilmoth (Bob) of Huntington and Jean Anne Copley (Jack) of Kenova; three grandchildren, Sarah Wilmoth Campbell (Roger) of Charles Town, W.Va., Matthew Copley and Jeremy Copley, both of Kenova. Mae was a kind and loving person who always thought of others before herself. A private family service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
