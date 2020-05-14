Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARC KENNEDY RAY, 55, of Huntington, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence. Marc was born May 16, 1964, in Huntington, a son of Ronald Lee Ray of Huntington and the late Setta Frances Sullivan Ray. Marc also had a sister, Pamela Sue Perry, and two brothers, Robert Ray and Ronald Scott Ray, precede him in death. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School and was a concrete worker, having worked for Sifford Concrete. In addition to his father, survivors include four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Shelly Ray of Proctorville, Ohio, Kimberly and Kevin Pike of Huntington, Sheila and Danny Smith of Aubrey, Texas, and Sandra and Steve Carrico of Tyler, Texas; four brothers and a sister-in-law, Samuel and Sandra Ray of Barboursville, John Ray of Lavalette, Rusty Ray of Barbourville and Tom Ray of Huntington; his sister Pam’s husband, Eddie Perry, and his brother Bob’s wife, Debbie Ray. Due to social distancing, a family-only memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio, in the family life center with Doug Hickman officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

