MARCELINE “MARCIE” BURCHETT HITE, 76, of Ceredo, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2021. She was born in Louisa, Ky., on January 26, 1945, to the late Jay C. and Vonnie Sias Burchett. She was retired from Corbin, Ltd., and Macy’s Department Store. She attended Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Marcie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Danny Hite; sister, Linda Perdue; brother, Jerry Burchett; and precious grandson, Casey Dan Burdette. Marcie is survived by a brother, Calvin Burchett; a sister, Dianna Burchett; a son, Andy Hite; a daughter, Marianne Hite; grandchildren, Melanie Hite, Austin Hite, Kevin Jay Burdette; and special great-granddaughter, Abigail Marsh. Marcie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including three great-nephews, two great-great-nephews, one great-great-niece; and many cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va., with Pastor Tim Jayne officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

