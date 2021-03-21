MARGIE BEATRICE FUGATE, 94, of Ona, W.Va., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Paramount Assisted Living, Ona. She was born March 19, 1926, in Belfactory, Ala., a daughter of the late John Bruce and Lura Vinson Cash. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Handley Fugate; a daughter, Joanna Spears; a son-in-law, Dwain Wheeler; a sister, Minnie Brinkley; and three brothers, Paul, Clifton and Bobbie Cash. She retired after 30 years as a Nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, where she especially enjoyed working in OB/GYN. She loved her profession, her patients and her co-workers. She was a member of Barboursville Church of Christ. Survivors include three daughters, Barbara (Roger) Parsons of Bell Buckle, Tenn., Pamela Wheeler of Milton, W.Va., and Diana (Larry) Miller of Smyrna, Tenn.; a son, Elvin Wayne (Khim) Fugate of Castle Pines, Colo.; a brother, Johnny Cash of Huntland, Tenn.; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister Dave Gladwell and Gene Barr officiating. The Nurse Honor Guard of the Ohio Valley will conduct an honor service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before the service at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

