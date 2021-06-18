MARGUERITE ELIZABETH FRANKLIN (nee Clark) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Canton, Ga., at age 99. Marguerite was born to Lucy (nee Cooper) and Jesse Clark in 1921. She was one of six children and the only daughter. She excelled at her scholastic studies and was top of her class. Marguerite went on to marry Rev. T.C. Franklin in 1943 and was a great partner to him in his ministry, which took them to many states and even Canada. They joyfully welcomed their son, David L., in 1946 after braving a snowstorm en route to the hospital.
Her beloved husband, T.C., passed away in 1968, leaving Marguerite a young widow. Though grieving, with the support of her son, David, and her own determination, she went on to find a successful career in sales for Singer. Marguerite was a talented seamstress and loved to sew clothing and other items for her family and friends.
Throughout her life she was a woman of great faith and conviction. She was a proud and active member of the Tenth Avenue Church of God in Huntington for 83 years, serving in the choir and teaching Sunday School classes for decades.
Marguerite loved puzzles and games. Even at age 99 she was engaging in lengthy games of Mexican train dominoes with her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and even great-grandchild! She remained a fierce but fair competitor. Always quick with a smile and encouragement even as she won round after round.
Marguerite was above all a loving and generous woman, whether you were fortunate enough to be part of her family or to be counted among her many friends. Her tenacity and vibrant spirit were always present, and she could always make a person feel special and appreciated.
She is survived by her son, David L. Franklin, his wife, Sue Ann Franklin, grandchildren, Cindie Franklin Katz and David Victor Franklin (Olivia Lois Elizabeth Franklin), great-grandsons, Luke C. Katz, Hunter J. Franklin, Floyd E. Franklin, sister-in-law, Dorothy Clark, niece, Patricia Clark Fahrenz, nephew, William J. Clark (Susan Backley Clark), niece, Jeanie Clark Mounts Mullens, and niece, Kimberly Clark Berry.
She is preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Lucy Clark, husband, T.C. Franklin, brothers, Edward C. Clark, Paul E. Clark, James M. Clark, William J. Clark and Gordon M. Clark, and grandson-in-law, Marc A. Katz.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Tenth Avenue Church of God, Huntington. Inurnment will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Greenbottom, W.Va. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.